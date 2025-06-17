© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What does it mean to be an American?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 17, 2025 at 9:34 AM EDT
Patriotic souvenirs lie on a picnic blanket before the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular. (Michael Dwyer/AP)
/
Patriotic souvenirs lie on a picnic blanket before the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular. (Michael Dwyer/AP)

Independence Day is coming up, and we need your help for a story we’re working on for July 4.

Our question is simple: What does being an American mean to you?

Send us a voice message by clicking on the button below, or submit a written response to letters@hereandnow.org. Please include your full name and contact information. And don’t forget to tell us where you live. Your response may be used on air.

For voice messages, please say and spell your name.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
Here & Now
Here & Now Newsroom