Should NC allow bigger fireworks? Bill faces strong opposition

Legislation to expand fireworks sales in North Carolina fizzled out in a state House committee Tuesday, potentially dooming the latest effort to allow bigger explosives here.

North Carolina limits the sale of fireworks to smaller devices like sparklers. Larger fireworks that shoot into the air aren't legal, outside of public displays operated by professionals.

Rep. Wyatt Gable, R-Onslow, wants to change that. His bill, titled the "Patriotism Expression Act," would create regulations similar to South Carolina, where anyone over 18 can buy bigger fireworks. The contrast in state regulations is one reason there are so many fireworks stores along the state line.

"People are going to South Carolina," he said. "They bring these back here, and those laws just really aren't enforced, for whatever reason. They just aren't."

Fireworks sellers would need to be at least 21 and pay for a state permit, and they couldn't sell to anyone under age 18. The bill also includes restrictions on shooting fireworks late at night or near certain types of facilities, like schools, hospitals and pet care facilities.

Colin Campbell / WUNC Dr. Alex Coward, a surgeon at the N.C. Jaycee Burn Center, spoke against legalizing larger fireworks during an N.C. House committee hearing. She says the bill would result in more kids being treated for burns in her facility.

But Gable pulled his bill from consideration after a committee heard strong opposition from people like UNC burn surgeon Alex Coward.

"I very much hope that you consider whether or not the revenue income from this bill is worth a kid losing their hand or not being able to see," she told lawmakers. "Kids should be able to grow up using both their hands and their vision, and not spending a year of their life in my burn unit."

A majority of the House committee considering the bill appeared to oppose the change. Rep. Alan Branson, R-Guilford, joined Democrats in speaking out against Gable's bill.

"I enjoy a good fireworks show on the lake, on the boat, as much as anybody, but I think the safety and security of our youth is crucial," Branson said.

House Majority Leader Brenden Jones, who is allowed to cast votes on any House committee, briefly joined the meeting in an apparent attempt to help Gable. But he left after it became clear the bill still didn't have the votes needed to pass the committee.

It's the latest legislative attempt to expand fireworks sales that has run into opposition. A similar bill two years ago died in the Senate Rules Committee without a hearing, and a 2019 bill didn't make it to a floor vote in either chamber.

Several national fireworks companies employ lobbyists registered in North Carolina, records show.