Can't-miss interviews: Gavin Newsom, Dave Portnoy and Jason Reynolds

A lot happened this week, and NPR has you covered. Catch up on the big news and culture moments you might have missed.

The Trump administration deployed thousands of National Guard troops and mobilized hundreds of active-duty Marines to Los Angeles, California to control days-long protests sparked by ICE raids in the city, over the objections of the mayor and the governor. We spoke to several people about the situation, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom who said the mobilization was "illegal," and a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security who defended the decision . Plus, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy spoke to Morning Edition about why he voted for President Trump, how he disagrees with him and whether he could support Democrats, and Questlove joined us to talk at length about Ladies & Gentlemen... 50 Years of SNL Music.

California governor says Trump is sowing 'more chaos' by ordering Marines to LA

Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., told NPR that the deployment of National Guard troops in Los Angeles by President Trump is "an illegal act."

DHS spokesperson defends Trump administration's use of military in LA

Jim Vondruska / Getty Images / Getty Images Police officers mobilize to enforce a curfew after it went into effect during a protest against ICE raids on June 10 in Los Angeles.

Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security, explains why the Trump administration has deployed National Guard and Marine troops to Los Angeles amid protests against immigration raids.

Dave Portnoy on Trump, the 'manosphere' and 'Barstool conservatism'

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy spoke to Morning Edition. Here's what he had to say about why he voted for President Trump, how he disagrees with him and whether he could support Democrats.

Retired Marine Corps. leader concerned about military deployment in LA

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with retired U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Walter Gaskin about President Trump's activation of Marines and what comes with following orders on American streets.

Senator Van Hollen says the return of Abrego Garcia to the U.S. is a victory for the rule of law

Senator Chris Van Hollen played a leading role in the push to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia to the U.S.. The Democrat represents Maryland, where Abrego Garcia was living with his family before he was deported. Senator Van Hollen joins us now.

Questlove

/ Daniel Speer / Daniel Speer Questlove at Maximum Fun

Questlove, drummer and bandleader for The Roots, has been working on music documentaries. He joined us to talk at length about Ladies & Gentlemen... 50 Years of SNL Music.

Sending troops to LA an 'unnecessary escalation,' says California attorney general

California Attorney General Rob Bonta says President Trump is violating the law and that his decision to send federal troops Los Angeles is an "unnecessary escalation."

Israel's UN ambassador on what prompted airstrikes against Iran

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon about his country's strikes.

Jason Reynolds' favorite thing is being alone

Jason Reynolds writes stories that meet kids where they're at, as full, complex people. He talks with Rachel about the value of being a crier, and his restless approach to living life to its fullest.

Navy SEAL-turned-doctor-turned-astronaut says he had a clear motivator — serve others

Almost a decade after completing medical school, Kim has reached a new career milestone as he completes an eight-month mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). He launched into space on April 8 and is expected to return to earth later this fall.

Hungry for more? Check out the NPR App for more great interviews, the latest news, music and our favorite podcasts from across the NPR Network.

Copyright 2025 NPR