Recapping the Southern Baptist Convention

The annual Southern Baptist Convention ended on Wednesday with contentious votes on several key issues for the nation’s largest Protestant denomination. The event, which took place in Dallas over Tuesday and Wednesday this week, saw decisions on women pastors, same-sex marriage, pornography, sports betting and much more.

Host Scott Tong speaks to Christianity Today’s editorial director of news Kate Shellnutt, who has been at the event in Dallas.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR