Chimney Rock State Park to reopen, reservations required for visitors

Another milestone of Hurricane Helene recovery is expected later this month as the agency in charge of Chimney Rock State Park announced its reopening.

The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources and N.C. State Parks announced Friday, June 6 that Chimney Rock State Park will reopen to visitors on Friday, June 27.

That date will mark exactly nine months after Hurricane Helene devastated the surrounding neighborhoods including Bat Cave, Chimney Rock and Lake Lure.

“Chimney Rock is a western North Carolina jewel,” Governor Josh Stein said. “Reopening the state park will draw tourists back to this area. I am pleased that DNCR, DOT, and local leaders in Chimney Rock were able to get this park open for people to enjoy and so local businesses can thrive.”

The state is taking a measured approach to the park’s reopening. Reservations will be required to access the Chimney Rock attraction and the ticketing reservation system at chimneyrockpark.com will go live approximately one week prior to the reopening.

Capacity will be limited due to ongoing recovery and rebuilding efforts in the area, the press release stated.

The park’s entrance bridge was destroyed by the storm making access to the park limited for the last nine months. Official said N.C. Department of Transportation recently completed work on a temporary bridge and repairs to the park’s roads so that visitors can enter the park.

“The reopening of this iconic park is another positive step toward recovery in western North Carolina,” N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell said. “We could not reopen Chimney Rock without the swift work of the N.C. Department of Transportation and the leadership from Governor Josh Stein and his recovery team.”

Chimney Rock State Park is located in Rutherford County and is popular for its “dramatic mountain scenery,” which overlooks Hickory Nut Gorge and Lake Lure.

“We are grateful for the strong partnership with the local communities and their leadership, along with Chimney Rock Management,” State Parks Director Brian Strong said. “We are so excited to welcome visitors back to Chimney Rock State Park.”