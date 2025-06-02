'Western North Carolina is open' for the summer tourist season, even as chainsaws roar

Immediately after Hurricane Helene, volunteers rushed to western North Carolina to remove debris and deliver supplies. During the winter, volunteer support tapered off, but communities are still navigating long-term recovery from the flooding.

Lansing is a town in Ashe County, about 30 minutes south of Virginia's popular Grayson Highlands State Park. Residents are hoping for a rebound with the start of summer.

Last weekend, volunteers sawed through fallen trees blocking sections of Lansing’s Creeper Trail. Jenny Cox, a member of StoneBridge Community Church, traveled from Charlotte to help:

“It might seem more trivial,” Cox said. “We’re cleaning a bike trail, but this is part of what brings this community on the map. It’s what brings people to the area.”

Nine months after Helene, some businesses — like The Liar’s Bench and the town’s general store are open. René Shuford, a volunteer coordinator, helped organize the day’s projects:

“Western North Carolina is open,” Shuford said. “There are some businesses that have not been able to reopen yet, but in Lansing, we are really trying to get everybody open fully by the end of June.”

But at Pie on the Mountain, a pizza shop that flooded during Helene, owner Matt Cordell said it could be months before the pizza stones are back in the oven.

“I don't think people realize how much it takes to start over from scratch with all the equipment and everything,” Cordell said.

Earlier that day, volunteers helped remove mud, hang drywall and replace flooring. But Cordell said volunteers with professional experience are harder to come by.

“Once you get about a month after the hurricane, everybody's got to get back to their regular jobs and support their families,” Cordell said. “You've got to take what you can get when you can get it.”