Charlotte celebrates, debates 250-year-old 'Meck Dec,' a year ahead of USA's 250th birthday

There's a controversy in Charlotte that goes back to the American Revolution: Two hundred fifty years ago this Tuesday, citizens of Mecklenburg County say they became the first American colonists to declare independence from Great Britain.

The Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence — or "Meck Dec," as it's known locally — remains a source of historical debate, because not everyone believes the story.

If you've never heard of it, here's historian Scott Syfert with a primer:

"In late May of 1775, 26 local Scots-Irish Presbyterian militia leaders are meeting in the log courthouse in what is now downtown Charlotte when they receive news that the battles of Lexington and Concord have just occurred, and they go ballistic," he said, while sipping beer inside Charlotte's Town Brewing Co., where he had just finished a talk on the subject.

As the story goes, the men — in their fury — signed a local declaration of independence for Mecklenburg County.

"And they say, 'we are the first people, we’re leaving the British Empire, we’re leaving British jurisdiction, and we’re not stopping,' " Syfert said.

The militia leaders gave the declaration to a tavern owner, Capt. James Jack, who rode to Philadelphia. He delivered it to North Carolina’s representatives in the Continental Congress, who reportedly dismissed it as premature.

If the story is true, it would mean Mecklenburg County declared independence more than a year before the rest of the American colonies.

But there's one big problem: The document no longer exists.

"The original papers were lost in a fire many years later, in April of 1800," Syfert said.

The declaration was also never mentioned in news reports at the time, said David Fleming. He’s another historian and author at the brewery, mingling and eating pizza with other history buffs.

But he said the document’s signers later gave sworn testimony that the declaration really happened.

"We’re talking about generals and governors and priests and renowned historians and military veterans," Fleming said. "There would be no reason for them to lie to build themselves up."

Even as historians debate its authenticity, Charlotte celebrates Mecklenburg Declaration Day — or Meck Dec Day, as it's more commonly known — every year.

Since 1861 — when North Carolina seceded from the Union — the date May 20, 1775, has been on the state flag. North Carolinians can get a license plate that says “First in Freedom.” The date used to be a state holiday, and four U.S. presidents — William Howard Taft, Woodrow Wilson, Dwight Eisenhower and Gerald Ford — have visited Charlotte to take part in the local celebrations.

Inside this Charlotte brewery, just about everyone says it really happened.

"I will go to my grave saying that the Meck Dec is the first piece of paper in the colonies that gave us freedom from the king of England," said Brandon Stirewalt.

Stirewalt is the director of operations for Town Brewing Co., which brewed a special “First in Freedom” lager to celebrate this year’s 250th anniversary.

"Whether it is myth or legend at this point, I think the entire culture surrounding it should be celebrated, right? It’s 100% ours," he said.

And at the very least, Stirewalt said, Meck Dec Day is getting more people interested in local history and the American Revolution.