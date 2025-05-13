Report finds dire risk of starvation in Gaza as Israeli blockade continues

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

Nearly 1/2 million people in Gaza are now facing starvation. That is according to a new report from the IPC - international panel of famine experts who advised the United Nations. The U.N. says hundreds of truckloads of lifesaving supplies are waiting to enter Gaza, but for more than 10 weeks, Israel has enforced a complete blockade of humanitarian supplies into the territory, accusing Hamas of stealing aid. To talk more about this, let's bring in Antoine Renard. He is the representative and country director of the United Nations World Food Programme in the Palestinian territories, and he joins us now from Jerusalem. Welcome.

ANTOINE RENARD: Thank you so much.

SUMMERS: Antoine, even when aid was able to get into Gaza, food was quite scarce. And now, more than two months into this blockade, how would you describe the situation there?

RENARD: It's actually difficult to find proper words to describe what is happening. After the ceasefire in mid-January, we were really - as humanitarian - for the first time practically, since the beginning of the war, managing to reach the population at scale. Since the 2 of March, with a full closure now for more than 70 days, what you find is a population that is eating 1, 1 1/2 meal per day maximum. The prices on the market - I'm just coming back from Gaza. I came back on the 11 of May. Wheat flour, a bag of 25 kg is actually now $560 U.S.

SUMMERS: And we'll just note here for listeners, we're talking about 25 kilograms. That's somewhere around 55 pounds of flour.

RENARD: So the challenge that you have is that most of the population are not able to afford such a cost. And the challenge that you have, as well, is the quality of the wheat flour that is left. It's in very bad condition. People are smashing macaroni to do bread, so like that their kids can actually still see bread on the table, if there is a table.

SUMMERS: The WFP has said it ran out of food to support its hot meal kitchens in Gaza a few weeks ago. All of your bakeries closed a month before that. What is it like to have to shut down your organization's support network in Gaza at a time where there's just so much need?

RENARD: The challenge that you have is that you actually wonder when to count down with finish (ph). Because we used to serve 1 million meals per day until the end of April with all the different actors on the ground, not just the World Food Programme. Then it started to be 1/2 million a week ago, and now we are 250,000 meals per day. When are we going to stop this countdown? And we have all the food in the different corridors in Egypt, in Ashdod, in Jordan. For your radio listener, food is not even 40 kilometers from where people are.

SUMMERS: If I heard you correctly, you said you've drawn down from serving 1 million meals a day between the World Food Programme and partners to now just 250,000 a day, is that correct?

RENARD: It's correct. And even, you know, the type of meal that they have on the table, if it's called a lentil soup - one of the family I was meeting last Sunday was telling me that they are actually with their kids counting the lentils so, like, that they actually remember that it is a lentil soup. They were counting 16 lentils into the soup, and that's your main meal for the day.

SUMMERS: Wow. Israel has said that it is blocking aid from entering Gaza in order to force Hamas to come to the negotiating table. I'd like to ask you, do you consider this blockade a violation of international humanitarian law?

RENARD: You know, the current period, we feeling like we were in December 2024, early January. We were really contemplating that it was the end of the road for us as humanitarian to operate, and we managed to have the ceasefire. So we need to have the mediators for what is the current situation.

SUMMERS: If this blockade were to be completely lifted right now, would that be enough to undo the damage that has already been done there in Gaza in terms of malnutrition?

RENARD: The impact is and will actually last for a long time. You've got a number of children that are actually growing. They are minus five. They need to have a proper and adequate dietary diversity. They don't have meat. They don't have dairy products. They don't have fish. There's no fruit anymore into Gaza. There's barely still some vegetables, where you have cucumber, tomatoes, aubergine that are locally produced, but at such a low level and at such a cost. It will clearly have a long-term impact related to those that have been now 19 months into this conflict.

SUMMERS: As you were saying, you've just returned from Gaza several days ago. So you've been able to see firsthand what many of our listeners have not. What do you think it's important for them to know and to understand about the situation there, the hunger that is being experienced?

RENARD: I mean, I've been going to Gaza in really different periods. I've been, you know, just before the ceasefire, and I remember how the weight that was on the shoulder of the civilian population was lifted with the fact that the ceasefire was coming. I look now at the families that I've met, the despair that was there, and I think that the most important for us is to remind that the population there have a human face. They actually are part of our humanity, and they deserve actually also to ensure that they have a future. And that's why, you know, even if it looks very dire and bleak now, this is why we need to continue to advocate to give them also a sense of humanity.

SUMMERS: We have been speaking with Antoine Renard of the World Food Programme. Thank you so much.

RENARD: Thanks to you.

The Israeli agency that coordinates humanitarian aid rejected the findings of the IPC report on the social media platform X, saying, quote, "the IPC's projections have consistently failed to predict the reality on the ground."

