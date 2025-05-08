© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Employers could seek restraining orders against some demonstrators under NC legislation

NC Newsroom | By Adam Wagner
Published May 8, 2025 at 9:05 AM EDT
On Friday, May 3, 2024, demonstrators continued protesting the Israel-Hamas war, marching through campus and down Franklin Street, blocking traffic and graduation portraits.
Brianna Atkinson
/
WUNC
Under a bill passed by the N.C. Senate on Wednesday, businesses could seek a restraining order against demonstrators who block traffic or nearby roads. This 2024 photo shows demonstrators protesting the Israel-Hamas war, marching through campus and down Franklin Street, blocking traffic and graduation portraits.

Businesses would be able to seek restraining orders against protesters who are blocking entrances and exits to that establishment's premises or nearby roads.

"Senate Bill 484 strikes a balance between those who want to protest with those who choose not to, but want to go to work (and) earn a living, as well as the employers who employ them," said Sen. Tim Moffitt, a Hendersonville Republican who was the bill's primary sponsor.

Under the bill, employers would be able to seek restraining orders against protestors who block access to their business, impede public safety or hinder access to transportation infrastructure like airports or railroads.

In earlier committees, some Democrats wondered whether the bill was intended to bring a halt to the protests that have sprung up outside of Tesla dealerships nationwide in response to CEO Elon Musk's involvement with President Donald Trump's administration.

The Senate Judiciary Committee amended the bill to make clear that protests like those outside Tesla would be legal as long as protesters don't block ingresses or egresses to the property or nearby roads.

Another change clarifies that the legislation would not hinder picketing that is protected by the National Labor Relations Board or demonstrations.

Still, Sen. Lisa Grafstein, a Wake County Republican, said that while the changes were welcome, the legislation could still be viewed as sending an anti-worker message.

"I also do worry that we are sending the wrong signal that labor is adversarial or violent," Grafstein said.

The bill passed the Senate by a 39 to 8 margin, with some Democrats voting against it.

Senate Bill 484 has been sent to the House, which must approve the bill before it can be sent to Gov. Josh Stein for his consideration.
Adam Wagner
Adam Wagner is an editor/reporter with the NC Newsroom, a journalism collaboration expanding state government news coverage for North Carolina audiences. The collaboration is funded by a two-year grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). Adam can be reached at awagner@ncnewsroom.org
