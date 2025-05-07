© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
What to know about the India-Pakistan conflict

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 7, 2025 at 11:41 AM EDT

India launched multiple missiles at Pakistan early Wednesday in what it claims was a retaliation to last month’s massacre of Indian tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Pakistan’s prime minister has called India’s attack an “act of war” and has promised his country will respond to Wednesday’s attacks, which killed more than two dozen people, including children.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Milan Vaishnav, director and senior fellow of the South Asia program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, about what’s at stake for these two countries.

