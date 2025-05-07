© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical HQR’s signal at 92-7 FM is off the air. We are working on diagnosing the exact cause of the issue and will move as quickly as possible to get it repaired, but we are hoping to have it fixed by next week. Classical is on air at 96.7fm in Southport, on HD2 and streaming on all devices. We apologize for the inconvenience.

REAL ID requirement takes effect

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 7, 2025 at 11:49 AM EDT
People stand in line outside of a Miami-Dade County Office of the Tax Collector Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Miami. (Lynne Sladky/AP)
/
People stand in line outside of a Miami-Dade County Office of the Tax Collector Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Miami. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

After years of delays, the REAL ID requirement is finally in effect. That means travelers flying within the United States must hold a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or an approved alternative, like a passport, to make it through airport security.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan about how to prepare for and navigate airport security going forward.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
Here & Now
Here & Now Newsroom