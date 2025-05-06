© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical HQR’s signal at 92-7 FM is off the air. We are working on diagnosing the exact cause of the issue and will move as quickly as possible to get it repaired, but we are hoping to have it fixed by next week. Classical is on air at 96.7fm in Southport, on HD2 and streaming on all devices. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Inside Trump administration's March rush to deport Venezuelans

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 6, 2025 at 11:52 AM EDT

The Washington Post reports on new details of the Trump administration’s rush to deport two planes of Venezuelans to a prison in El Salvador in March, despite a federal judge ordering the administration to turn the planes around.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Silvia Foster-Frau. She co-reported the story for the Washington Post, where she’s a national investigative reporter.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
Here & Now
Here & Now Newsroom