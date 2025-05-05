2025 Met Gala Red Carpet: Looks we love

Classical HQR’s signal at 92-7 FM is off the air. We are working on diagnosing the exact cause of the issue and will move as quickly as possible to get it repaired, but it will likely take a number of days. Classical is on air at 96.7fm in Southport, on HD2 and streaming on all devices. We apologize for the inconvenience.
The first Monday night in May is the Met Gala, famously known as fashion's greatest night. Celebrities in imaginative ensembles ascend the steps of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art to raise money for the museum.
This year's gala hosts include actor Colman Domingo, F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky, producer and designer Pharrell Williams.
Attendees are expected to follow the "Tailored for You" theme and they will be visiting the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition, which highlights how clothing and style is connected to Black identities. Monica Miller is the show's guest-curator and it is inspired by her 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.
Here are some of the red carpet outfits from the night:
Corrected: May 6, 2025 at 4:09 PM EDT
A caption in a previous version of this story misidentified Colin Kaepernick as the person whose red-and-black patterned suit is pictured in detail. The photo is of Swizz Beatz's suit.