2025 Met Gala Red Carpet: Looks we love

The first Monday night in May is the Met Gala, famously known as fashion's greatest night. Celebrities in imaginative ensembles ascend the steps of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art to raise money for the museum.

This year's gala hosts include actor Colman Domingo, F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky, producer and designer Pharrell Williams.

Attendees are expected to follow the "Tailored for You" theme and they will be visiting the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition, which highlights how clothing and style is connected to Black identities. Monica Miller is the show's guest-curator and it is inspired by her 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.

Here are some of the red carpet outfits from the night:

Copyright 2025 NPR

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images / Getty Images Rihanna attends the 2025 Met Gala.

Savion Washington / Getty Images / Getty Images Justice Smith attends the 2025 Met Gala.

Savion Washington / Getty Images / Getty Images Jon Batiste performs while attending the 2025 Met Gala.

Savion Washington / Getty Images / Getty Images A detail of Swizz Beatz's outfit as he arrives at the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating.

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Jodie Turner-Smith arrives at the 2025 Met Gala.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images / Getty Images Doechii attends the 2025 Met Gala.

Neilson Barnard/MG25 / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / MG25 via Getty Images Diana Ross attends the 2025 Met Gala.

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Whoopi Goldberg arrives at the 2025 Met Gala.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images / Getty Images Janelle Monáe attends the 2025 Met Gala.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images / Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2025 Met Gala.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue André 3000 attends the 2025 Met Gala.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images / Getty Images Dapper Dan attends the 2025 Met Gala.

Savion Washington / Getty Images / Getty Images Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2025 Met Gala.

Evan Agostini / Invision via AP / Invision via AP Colman Domingo attends the 2025 Met Gala.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images / Getty Images Lupita Nyong'o attends the 2025 Met Gala.

Dimitrios Kambouris/ / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Jeff Goldblum attends the 2025 Met Gala.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images / Getty Images Zendaya attends the 2025 Met Gala.

ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour arrives at the 2025 Met Gala.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images / Getty Images Jennie attends the 2025 Met Gala.

John Shearer / WireImage via Getty Images / WireImage via Getty Images Bad Bunny attends the 2025 Met Gala.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images / Getty Images A detail of Bobby Digi Olisa outfit at the 2025 Met Gala.

Evan Agostini / Invision via AP / Invision via AP Audra McDonald attends 2025 Met Gala.

ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images British car driver Lewis Hamilton arrives for the 2025 Met Gala.

Neilson Barnard / MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) / MG25 via Getty Images Dancers perform during the 2025 Met Gala.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images / Getty Images Pharrell Williams attends the 2025 Met Gala.

Michael Buckner / Penske Media via Getty Images / Penske Media via Getty Images A detail of Ego Nwodim's outfit, including fingernails adorned with colorful buttons, at the 2025 Met Gala.