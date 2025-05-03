A visit to the Pope's lesser-known home church

Classical 92.7fm is currently off the air. Please listen to our Classical signal via streaming, on 91.3 HD2 and, in the Southport area, at 96.7fm. We apologize for the inconvenience and hope to have it back on the air soon.
Jason DeRose is the Western Bureau Chief for NPR News, based at NPR West in Culver City. He edits news coverage from Member station reporters and freelancers in California, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Alaska and Hawaii. DeRose also edits coverage of religion and LGBTQ issues for the National Desk.