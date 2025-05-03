© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
A visit to the Pope's lesser-known home church

By Jason DeRose
Published May 3, 2025 at 8:04 AM EDT

Most people think the Pope's church is St. Peter's Basilica. But as the Bishop of Rome, his actual seat is in a church on the other side of Rome called St. John Lateran.

