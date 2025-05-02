© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Former state department ambassador optimistic about Trump administration's planned reforms

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 2, 2025 at 11:48 AM EDT

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced a major reorganization of the State Department, prompting significant criticism. But Tibor Nagy believes the department desperately needs reform.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Nagy, who worked under Rubio at the State Department until he just recently retired and also served as Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs during Trump’s first term. He served as ambassador to Ethiopia and Guinea in Democratic and Republican administrations.

