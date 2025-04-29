NC House Republicans want to restart executions with electric chair, firing squad

A bill moving in the state House this week would reintroduce the electric chair and firing squads as part of the death penalty.

North Carolina hasn't had any executions since 2006 due to legal challenges, and lethal injection has been the only legal method here since 1998. The House bill seeks to restart executions for people on Death Row, according to Rep. David Willis, R-Union and the bill's sponsor.

"Those court cases have been frozen in place for the last close to 20 years," Willis said. "It's time for these cases to be moved forward ... We're here today to support those families who have long been awaiting justice and closure to the loss of loved ones by the folks that have been put on death row."

