© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NC House passes bill to mandate expanded sheriff cooperation with ICE

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published April 29, 2025 at 7:55 PM EDT
The Legislative Building in Raleigh.
JMTURNER
/
Wikimedia Commons
The Legislative Building in Raleigh.

The North Carolina House passed a bill Tuesday to require sheriffs to cooperate even more closely with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement — not just holding immigrants when ICE issues a detainer. The vote was 70 to 45.

House Bill 318, the Criminal Illegal Alien Enforcement Act, would require sheriffs to keep undocumented inmates 48 hours past their release date and notify ICE two hours before an inmate is released.

The bill comes as Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden has declined to follow up with ICE before releasing inmates. Democratic Rep. Jordan Lopez, of Mecklenburg County, was outspoken against the bill, saying it violates due process in the U.S. Constitution.

"We all believe that if you commit a crime in this state, you should be subject to the laws, but with respect to the rights that we all have in the pursuit of justice," Lopez said. "[The bill] requires violating people's rights, spending taxpayer dollars to do so in the process and it opens up the state to costly lawsuits."

The bill now heads to the state Senate. Gov. Josh Stein will likely veto the bill if it passes there, but Republicans could seek support from Democrats to override the veto.

Sign up for EQUALibrium
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
See stories by Julian Berger