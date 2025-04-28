© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mark Robinson family's nonprofit banned from grant program, misses repayment deadline

WUNC | By Colin Campbell
Published April 28, 2025 at 2:44 PM EDT
North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson gets a kiss from his wife, Yolanda Hill during a campaign rally announcing he is officially running for governor outside Ace Speedway in Elon, N.C. Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Lynn Hey
/
For WUNC
File image of former North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson gets a kiss from his wife, Yolanda Hill during a campaign rally announcing he is officially running for governor outside Ace Speedway in Elon, N.C. Saturday, April 22, 2023. Robinson’s wife and daughter have been banned from future participation in a state-run child care nutrition grant program.

Former Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s wife and daughter have been banned from future participation in a state-run child care nutrition grant program.

The decision stems from an N.C. Department of Health and Human Services investigation into the Robinson family’s nonprofit, Balanced Nutrition. An agency spokesperson confirmed to WUNC Monday that the nonprofit missed a deadline over the weekend to repay $101,142.05 in misspent funds.

Before it shut down last year amid the investigation, Balanced Nutrition helped childcare facilities apply for and receive federal funding for kids’ meals. Mark Robinson and the couple’s son and daughter have worked as employees of the Greensboro nonprofit; he wrote in his book that Hill's success with the nonprofit allowed him to quit his job and move into politics.

Read the full story for free here.

Colin Campbell
Colin Campbell covers politics for WUNC as the station's capitol bureau chief.
See stories by Colin Campbell