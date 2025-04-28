"Dance With Me" Fourth Friday Reception
"Dance With Me" showcases the artwork of Elizabeth Darrow. The opening reception will be held on Friday, May 23rd, and the closing reception on Friday, June 28th, from 6 pm to 9 pm.
Come and meet Elizabeth, enjoy light refreshments and wine, and take in some amazing artwork from right here in the Port City.
About the Artist:
Elizabeth Darrow has made Wilmington her home since moving here in 1977.
Over the years, her work has taken her on a magical journey of discovery as she explores a variety of processes and media, each one yielding its own unique surprises. An emphasis on color is a constant, and humor and angst seem to find their way into the mix.