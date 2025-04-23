WHQR's Federal Funding - How it Works and Why it's Critical

The Trump administration has drafted a memo to Congress outlining its intent to end nearly all federal funding for public media, which includes NPR and PBS, according to a White House official who spoke to NPR.

The proposal would claw back money previously appropriated to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) by Congress. The request is to rescind more than $1 billion allocated to the CPB over the next two years.

The elimination of these funds represents a crisis to the independent public radio and television stations around the country that receive the bulk of this funding.

WHQR, like all Public Radio stations, is locally managed, making decisions to address our unique community needs. This critical work is funded, in part, by CPB.

Below are some frequently asked questions about the direct impact these funding cuts would have on WHQR, how public media works and other facts. If you have any additional questions, please contact us at feedback@whqr.org.

What has happened so far?

On April 14th, the White House announced plans to submit a formal rescission proposal to Congress to eliminate previously appropriated funds for CPB. If submitted, the proposal would trigger a 45-day review period in Congress. While the CPB is funded through 2027 by Congress, this executive proposal aims to eliminate those funds and is an unprecedented move to eliminate federal support for public media. When the formal proposal is sent to Congress, lawmakers will have 45 days to either rescind the funds or reject the proposal.

Public media funding makes up a small fraction of the federal budget, but its impact is enormous, particularly for rural, underserved, and emergency-prone communities. WHQR, NPR, PBS, and local stations across the country are now facing a direct and immediate threat to our ability to serve the public. Your voice — right now — can help stop it.

What can I do to help advocate for the continued support of public media?

If you value the journalism, storytelling, cultural programming, events, and community service that WHQR provides, we urge you to take action the first week of May when Congress is back in session and this issue may be in front of them.

Make your voice heard by visiting ProtectMyPublicMedia.org for resources to help you contact members of Congress and sign a petition. You can also tell your friends what is happening and why public media is important to you.

At WHQR, direct, local community support is our largest and most stable source of funding. Whatever decision Congress makes, our continued public service will require your ongoing support. If you’re already a contributing member, thank you! If you’re not, or if you can give more generously, now is an excellent time to join or increase your support .

How much CPB funding does WHQR receive?

Approximately 8.5% of WHQR's budget comes from the CPB - $174,000. That amount is calculated using a complex formula that takes into account our region's population and how much funding we’re able to raise locally from individual donors, small businesses, and organizations.

That cash value, however, is only one way that the CPB directly funds the work WHQR does. Stations across the country, like WHQR, rely on pooled resources from the CPB, including satellite interconnection, emergency alert systems, the ability to license music, and the technological infrastructure that our website is built on. It is estimated that it would cost WHQR at least another $75,000 to $100,000 annually to replace these services

What would happen if WHQR lost CPB funding:



Changes to or elimination of national programming from NPR and other providers

Reduced capacity for local and statewide journalism

Increased cost in infrastructure for digital and broadcast streams

Increased dependence on individual donations to maintain our core services

What is WHQR doing to prepare for this possibility?

WHQR is preparing for this possibility on many fronts. We are planning a communications, programming, and budget strategy to ensure that we can continue delivering programming and news you rely on every day.

WHQR's Leadership Team and Board of Directors are also developing a contingency plan for the potential loss of funding. This includes prioritizing the most essential services, identifying cost-saving measures that preserve our service, and working to increase our fundraising efforts while diversifying our revenue through community support, philanthropy, and strategic partnerships.

Our goal is to protect WHQR's mission: to offer news, music, entertainment and interaction to expand knowledge, encourage artistic appreciation, engage our community and promote civil discourse.

What is the CPB's role in public broadcasting?

CPB’s role in public media is to shield stations from political influence, and deliver federal support in a way that does not affect a station’s ability to operate independently. More than 1,041 local public radio stations and more than 365 local public television stations currently receive support from CPB. Read more about CPB's history and how the system works here.

Why is public broadcasting needed when we can get news and content from so many sources?

Local public media stations like WHQR provide critical information — always free of charge — to help people make informed decisions and experience and understand our varied community in the Cape Fear.

WHQR provides emergency broadcasting, staying on the air with updates and resources during hurricanes and other disasters. WHQR keeps our community informed and entertained and provides a cultural hub free of outside influences. A free press is vital to a functional democracy, and public media plays a key role in sustaining the civic fabric of our country. We exist to serve the public, not to make a profit.

With the sources for local journalism shrinking nationwide and increased division and isolation in our country, independent and nonprofit public media organizations like WHQR continue to provide a high level of service to communities. Public media abides by rigorous ethical standards to ensure our content cannot be influenced by commercial interests. In a time where anyone can post their opinion to social media, journalism grounded in rigorous fact-checking is essential to inform decisions that affect our health and safety, our finances, our democracy, and our future.

A reminder of what you can do right now:



Thank you! You make WHQR possible and we're so grateful to our amazing community of listeners and supporters.

Contact us at feedback@whqr.org with any questions or comments.