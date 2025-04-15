Parent committees could ban school library books under NC House bill

Republican legislators want to set up committee reviews of school library books to root out what they describe as “gross filth.” The bill passed its first House committee hearings on Tuesday.

Supporters of the bill titled “Promoting Wholesome Content for Students” held a news conference, putting copies of books they found inappropriate on a table. Some included nude drawings or detailed sexual descriptions, while others addressed LGBTQ subjects.

“As we come up and we let them know about books and things like this that are having filth, and their commentary and pictures and things like that, most school boards and school board superintendents are not always aware of the content or that the books are actually in their libraries,” said Rep. Brian Biggs, R-Randolph and a co-sponsor of the bill.

