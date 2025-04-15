© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Parent committees could ban school library books under NC House bill

WUNC | By Colin Campbell
Published April 15, 2025 at 5:17 PM EDT
Legislators displayed a table full of books they view as inappropriate for school library collections, including some with LGBTQ themes, nudity and sexual language.
Colin Campbell
/
WUNC
Legislators displayed a table full of books they view as inappropriate for school library collections, including some with LGBTQ themes, nudity and sexual language.

Republican legislators want to set up committee reviews of school library books to root out what they describe as “gross filth.” The bill passed its first House committee hearings on Tuesday.

Supporters of the bill titled “Promoting Wholesome Content for Students” held a news conference, putting copies of books they found inappropriate on a table. Some included nude drawings or detailed sexual descriptions, while others addressed LGBTQ subjects.

“As we come up and we let them know about books and things like this that are having filth, and their commentary and pictures and things like that, most school boards and school board superintendents are not always aware of the content or that the books are actually in their libraries,” said Rep. Brian Biggs, R-Randolph and a co-sponsor of the bill.

Read the full story for free here.

Colin Campbell
Colin Campbell covers politics for WUNC as the station's capitol bureau chief.
See stories by Colin Campbell