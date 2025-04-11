© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
NC lawmakers have a spending target for their budget -- but it could lead to cuts

WUNC | By Colin Campbell
Published April 11, 2025 at 4:11 PM EDT
State Senate Republicans plan to release their budget bill on Monday. Leaders in the House and Senate have already agreed on how much to spend, and it's expected to be a tight budget year.

Republicans plan to increase state spending by just 2.75%, well below the roughly 5% amount Senate leaders proposed last year — and well below what Gov. Josh Stein has proposed. That amounts to an increase of about $800 million in the fiscal year that begins July 1, and an additional $700 million (2.25%) the following year.

Read the full story for free here.
