NC lawmakers have a spending target for their budget -- but it could lead to cuts
State Senate Republicans plan to release their budget bill on Monday. Leaders in the House and Senate have already agreed on how much to spend, and it's expected to be a tight budget year.
Republicans plan to increase state spending by just 2.75%, well below the roughly 5% amount Senate leaders proposed last year — and well below what Gov. Josh Stein has proposed. That amounts to an increase of about $800 million in the fiscal year that begins July 1, and an additional $700 million (2.25%) the following year.