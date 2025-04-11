Want to hunt or fish on private land? NC lawmakers considering new rule

North Carolina leaders are considering a law requiring a written permission slip anytime a person goes on someone else's land to hunt, fish or get out on the water.

Under existing laws, written permission is only necessary if hunting or fishing on land marked as private property.

"There must be a balance in the law that protects property owners. If a person wants to access or use another person's land, they simply need to acquire written permission," said Sen. Bill Rabon, a Republican from Brunswick County who cosponsored the legislation.

Senate Bill 220 passed in a 50-2 vote Thursday. It will be sent to the House.

Two Republican senators from Eastern North Carolina voted against it: Bob Brinson, of Craven; and Norman W. Sanderson, of Pamlico County.

"This is going to catch a lot of people off guard," Sanderson said in a committee meeting Tuesday.

Here's how the changes would work:



Anyone going on private property to hunt, fish, trap or access public waters must carry written permission on them.

on them. The written permission must be signed by the property owner or someone acting on their behalf. It must be less than a year old .

or someone acting on their behalf. It must be . Any law enforcement officer with jurisdiction can ask to see it.

with jurisdiction can ask to see it. Violators can be charged with a Class 2 misdemeanor and fined at least $1,000 if private property signs are posted. It’s a Class 3 misdemeanor if they're not.

and fined at least $1,000 if private property signs are posted. It’s a Class 3 if they're not. Offenders can have their hunting and fishing licenses suspended for one or two years.

Terry Morris, a Craven County hunter, said he is concerned about what the new rules would mean for hunting clubs. He's in one that has 28,000 acres and "miles of border in the woods." Another has 300 landowners spread across the country, he said.

"Absolutely, 100% impossible for me to do," he said about securing written permissions. "This is like dropping the nuclear bomb on the hunters, being honest with you."

Chris Council and Emily Chaplin / C2 Photography Two kayakers in an estuary head toward Jones Island near Swansboro.

Bill cosponsor Tom McInnis, a Republican from Moore County, said the Wildlife Resources Commission requested the legislation.

Class 2 misdemeanors can earn up to 60 days in jail. Class 3 misdemeanors max out at 20 days.

Legislative analyst Chris Saunders said the bill includes the word "willfully," which protects people who accidentally walk on land they don't know is private.

Earlier this week, senators removed a provision that would have made it illegal to launch a boat from the side of the road. A lobbyist for the Wildlife Resources Commission said the agency didn't request that provision.

“That was something that needed to come out,” Rabon said Tuesday.