NC flu deaths hit all-time high as public health copes with federal cuts

North Carolina is experiencing its deadliest flu season since the state began broad tracking in 2009.

More than 500 flu-related deaths have been reported during the 2024–2025 respiratory virus season, according to a news release from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Six additional adult deaths were reported last week.

“This grim milestone serves as a reminder that seasonal influenza and other respiratory viruses can be serious and, in some cases, even fatal,” state health officials said in a news release. “Prevention and response to these and other illnesses and outbreaks is one of the critical roles that public health serves.”

State data show that flu-related hospitalizations peaked in early February and have declined each week since.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of life this respiratory virus season," said NCDHHS Secretary Dev Sangvai. "These numbers would be even higher without the dedication of our public health teams who provide flu education, distribute vaccines, and support treatment and prevention efforts in all 100 counties."

The milestone comes as the agency raises alarms over recent federal funding cuts. NCDHHS said the abrupt loss of over $100 million — and more than 80 public health jobs — has already impacted services such as disease surveillance, vaccine outreach, and emergency response. Another $230 million in funding remains at risk.

"Now is the time to match that trust with stable, long-term investment in our public health workforce and infrastructure," said Dr. Kelly Kimple, Interim State Health Director and NCDHHS Chief Medical Officer.

Despite the challenges, public support remains strong.

According to the department’s release, more than 80% of North Carolinians say they trust NCDHHS and their local health departments to support their well-being.