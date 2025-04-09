© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Trump administration revokes visas for at least a dozen international students across NC

WUNC | By Aaron Sánchez-Guerra
Published April 9, 2025 at 4:09 PM EDT
Composite photo of NC State bell tower, a sign at Duke University, and the Old Well and UNC Chapel Hill
WUNC
A composite photo of NC State's bell tower, a sign at Duke University, and the Old Well and UNC Chapel Hill.

North Carolina's three major research universities have all now announced that the U.S. government has terminated the visas of some of its international students.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill announced Tuesday that the visa records of six international students were removed from the Student Exchange and Visitor Program (SEVIS) database.

An F-1 student visa allows international students to temporarily study and work in the U.S., and a visa termination can make them susceptible to deportation.

