'Alena's Law' would make it easier to declare missing disaster victims dead in NC

Alena Ayers and her husband were swept away in the raging floodwaters of the North Toe River during Hurricane Helene.

"Her husband's remains were subsequently recovered downstream in Tennessee, but despite the best efforts of law enforcement and volunteers, Alena's body has yet to be found and she is presumed dead," Rep. Dudley Greene said Wednesday during a meeting of the House Committee on Emergency Management and Disaster Recovery.

Legally though, her family has struggled with the complicated bureaucracy of having a missing relative declared dead.

Greene, an Avery County Republican representing Ayers' far-western North Carolina hometown of Relief, is cosponsoring legislation to make that process easier in future disasters.

House Bill 537 — dubbed "Alena's Law" — would allow someone who disappears during a disaster to be presumed dead 90 days after it strikes. Greene said the legislation simplifies the court proceedings that are necessary for settling estates, insurance claims, and child custody cases.

It's been more than six months since Hurricane Helene, which killed at least 250 people. That includes 107 in North Carolina. Ayers and four other North Carolinians remain missing.

Kelly White, Ayers' cousin, pushed for the new law. She drove to Raleigh to speak at Wednesday's meeting.

"We may not find her, but I think this is a positive change and a bright light that can help other people," White said softly. "I'm honored that he agreed to name it 'Alena's Law' after my cousin, because she's a wonderful person and she would want to help other people."

Alena's Law faced no opposition in its first hearing, and will be considered next week by the House Judiciary Committee.