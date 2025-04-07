Today's the deadline for FEMA/Western North Carolina Helene disaster aid applications

Today, April 7, is the final day for North Carolinians with uninsured damage or loss from Hurricane Helene to apply for disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The agency has been involved in disaster recovery efforts across North Carolina since the storm struck in September 2024, providing aid for temporary housing, home repairs or replacement, and repairs to private roads and bridges.

Applications must be submitted by the end of the day. After today, residents can still update contact info, submit documents, and check application status — but no new applications will be accepted.

Apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov , via the FEMA App, or by calling 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as VRS or captioned phone, be sure to provide your number for that service.

For a video guide, visit Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance on YouTube.

Denied applicants can file an appeal online, by phone, or at a local Disaster Recovery Center. Legal Aid of North Carolina can help — visit legalaidnc.org .