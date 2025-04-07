© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

North Carolina's public universities haven't raised tuition in nearly a decade. What's that doing to their bottom line?

WUNC | By Brianna Atkinson
Published April 7, 2025 at 4:06 PM EDT
Students walk in front of a campus building at East Carolina University.
ECU University Communications
Students walk in front of a campus building at East Carolina University.

Stepping into the UNC-Chapel Hill Student Recreation Center is a little bit like stepping back in time.

Students have likened the 150-capacity space – located across the street from the Student Union – to a dungeon. At the busiest times, students report waiting 10-deep in a line to use one of the exercise machines, or the free weights.

The last several student body presidents at UNC-Chapel Hill – including Jaleah Taylor – have run on and lobbied for a better rec center.

Read the full story for free here.
Brianna Atkinson
Brianna Atkinson is WUNC’s 2024 Fletcher Fellow and covers higher education in partnership with Open Campus.
See stories by Brianna Atkinson