For the beaten-bloody piglets: NC Animal Advocates United is unafraid and confrontational for animal rights, veganism

On a warm night in late September, in arguably the most progressive area in the state, passersby in downtown Durham averted their eyes from a progressive protest.

Six demonstrators held signs and handed out flyers. "Say no to animal abuse," one sign read. Another: "Your choice MATTERS. You can stop the VIOLENCE."

At their center, five protesters in sunglasses held TVs and a laptop and stood back-to-back to form what they called "The Cube of Truth." The screens displayed graphic footage of cruelty on factory farms: Piglets, beaten against the cement; chicks, slowly pulverized alive.

