Thousands in WNC protest Trump policies at 'Hands Off!' events

Thousands of people took to the streets across Western North Carolina midday Saturday as part of a nationwide mobilization against the Trump Administration policies.

National organizers said the rallies were a time to speak out against what they called "the most brazen power grab in modern history."

The protests were particularly aimed at President Trump and his special advisor Elon Musk.

"Donald Trump and Elon Musk think this country belongs to them. They're taking everything they can get their hands on, and daring the world to stop them," according to the organizing website.

Events were planned in more than 1,200 cities across all 50 states.

In Asheville, more than 7,000 protestors gathered at a rally at Pack Square, which included speeches from people who have worked in education, the postal service, emergency response, the military and other former federal agencies.

WomanSong and the Asheville Gay Men’s Chorus led musical performances.

Local groups Good Trouble WNC, Indivisible Asheville/WNC and the NC Poor People's Campaign sponsored the event as part of the nationwide movement.

Rallygoers carried signs criticizing the Trump administration, especially DOGE, the federal cost-cutting program, along with pleas to support federal funding for public health, education and social services like Medicare.

Kate McCarthy, a former USAID worker who lost her job in January, emphasized that federal workers should not be a political target.

“We are not the enemy. We are your neighbors. We are public servants. We are not politicians. We do this for love of country,” she said.

“This is a time for all of us working families to unite both sides and tell Congress that our playbook is the Constitution. And theirs is, too. And if they're not going to do their jobs protecting the Constitution, then their job is going to get cut too.”

In a fiery speech, Jay Carey, a retired veteran with disabilities, encouraged the crowd to not give up their power and to hold elected officials accountable for their actions.

“We give our power to the elected officials for them to take care of all of us, not to just give it away,” he said. “I'm not just talking about the right, but the left as well. We need to hold all our politicians to that same standard and speak for us and support us. They need to stand up for our most vulnerable.”

Carey received national attention for getting escorted out of a town hall last month after yelling at U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards. Since that incident, Carey formed a new veteran’s advocacy organization, Resist & Persist .

Laura Hackett / BPR A speaker addresses the crowd gathered for Asheville's "Hands Off" rally on Saturday, April 5, 2025 in Pack Square.

Postal worker Tavon Wells, who serves as a local union leader, told the crowd, “the US mail is not for sale.”

“The postal service employees are part of your communities. For some, you know, senior retirees, they're the only person that they see every day,” he said.

“We do welfare checks. We delivered during Covid. We delivered during Hurricane Helene. We delivered and we don't stop. Through rain, sleet, snow or hail, nothing will stop us from delivering the mail. And Trump's not going to stop us, right?”

He encouraged the crowd to take action if they wanted to protect the postal service.

“I encourage everyone to reach out to your members of Congress and let them know that when I voted for you, I didn't vote for you to go up there and sell off everything for the billionaires. That the postal service is for the people, not the billionaires,” he said.

Other speakers included firefighter and former Marine Corps member Will Nugent and educator Shannon Keel, who warned against the dangers of cutting funding for the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Education.

Lilly Knoepp Hundreds gathered in Sylva for the "Hands Off" protest.

In Sylva, more than 300 people held signs and shouted in protest Trump’s recent policies around immigration, healthcare, voting rights, as well as cuts to national parks, education, veterans services, and more.

Nilofer Couture with Indivisible-Common Ground and others led chats throughout the afternoon such as “No Trump, No KKK, No Fascist USA,” “Immigrants are welcome here” and “This is what Democracy looks like.”

Many people in the crowd live in Jackson County.

Jennifer Cooper lives in Sylva. Her sign had two sides, “Love not hate makes America Great” and a list of things that should be “Hands Off:” public lands, education and social security.”

“I just think that there is so much on the line. Seeing our public lands be cut, seeing social security be cut potentially, seeing education be cut, hungry children... I think all of that is just so detrimental to our society, so I wanted to come out and make my voice be heard,” Cooper said.

Antoinette MacWatt is 76-years-old, her husband, a career Marine, just passed away. She said she attended the event in part for him.

“He fought for this country. My father fought in WWII and Elon Musk’s Nazi salute - those of us born, the baby boomers, that was such a trigger in our lives because our parents lived through that. To ignore the fascist way that the folks are moving our country - it’s impossible for me,” MacWatt said. She said she worried about the direction of the country for her grandchildren

“I think we have three branches of government for a reason. I’ve read the Constitution and the Bill of Rights and I think this particular president and his cronies are misusing their power.”

Paige LeBlanc, 27, is president of the Trans Student Union at Western Carolina University. Her sign said, “Hands Off my Body.”

“I’m a transwoman and this month, this April, I’m celebrating one year on hormone replacement therapy and I’m a living testament that it is life saving treatment- and it deserves not to be politicized,” LeBlanc said. “We deserve to have the healthcare that we need because we are just as human as anyone else.”

Sarah Hatton held up a chainsaw that said, “Down with DOGE.”

At 80-years-old, Sarah Hatton said it was important for her to attend the Hands Off protest in Sylva.

Lilly Knoepp At 80-years-old, Sarah Hatton said it was important for her to attend the Hands Off protest in Sylva.

“I figure if Elon Musk can do it, so can I,” Hatton said. “Not many 80-year-olds could hold up this thing.”

She said she is against “all” of the recent cuts by “DOGE, Elon Musk and Trump.” She is particularly concerned about her Social Security benefits. She said if it ends she “is out.”

Tom Sayre also lives in Sylva. He said he is concerned that the United States is moving toward more fossil fuels instead of eclectic power as well as cuts to scientists studying climate and personal health.

“There are so many fields that we had a clear leadership in which he's just demolishing,” Sayre, 74, said. “And in addition to that, the Congress simply isn't doing anything to try to protect its own rights and privileges.”

Many people took turns on the microphone at the protests sharing their concerns including recent ICE detention of pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil , the war in Gaza, cuts to education and libraries as well as other political issues.

Johnny said he lives in the mountains between Franklin and Sylva. He didn’t want to share his last name but said he is a naturalized citizen from Luxembourg. He said his uncle was head of Luxembourg's Nazi Resistance movement and was killed by Nazis.

“I feel like I am continuing this resistance movement that my uncle was part of,” he said.

“You know when I go home tonight and I sit there and watch the news, I’m going to feel good about myself for having at least made an effort to be part of the resistance.”

Protestors also gathered in Franklin, Bryson City, Brevard and Waynesville.

Franklin Franklin Forward organized the protest in Macon County and estimates almost 500 people at the event in downtown Franklin. Macon County Young Progressive posted photos of the event.

In Bryson City, about 100 people were estimated to be at the protest by the Swain County Democratic Party. The group posted a video of the protest.

In Waynesville, at least 800 people turned out for Hands Off Haywood.

That’s according to Dr. Steve Wall, one of the organizers of the event. Wall was a pediatrician at Haywood Regional Medical Center for over 30 years. He said he is concerned about what potential cuts to Medicare and Social Security will mean for the county.

He said that protestors have been meeting at the county courthouse on Fridays for the last few weeks. The Hands Off event had the largest turnout by far, according to Wall.

“This really encourages us to continue this kind of effort because we just know that our democracy is under assault,” Wall said. He said he remembers similar protests in 2017 after President Trump was elected and said that there were fewer “negative responses” during this event.

Wall said he expects to organize more protests in Haywood County.

Note: This developing story was updated.