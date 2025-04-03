© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Latest federal education cuts would affect NC's poorest schools

WUNC | By Liz Schlemmer
Published April 3, 2025 at 4:06 PM EDT
Secretary of Education Linda McMahon speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 20, 2025.
Ben Curtis
/
AP
U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon was appointed by President Donald Trump.

The latest cuts to federal funding for public schools are hitting four of the poorest school districts in North Carolina, and more funding losses could soon be coming for other schools in low-income communities.

State Superintendent Mo Green announced Thursday that late last week he received a letter from U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon notifying him that "stabilization grants" to some school districts were immediately canceled.

Green said the letter ended a deadline extension that the Biden administration had given schools to finish spending down these pandemic-era grants on building repairs that were still underway.

Read the full version of the story for free here.

Liz Schlemmer
Liz Schlemmer is WUNC's Education Reporter, covering preschool through higher education. Email: lschlemmer@wunc.org
