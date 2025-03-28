Residents debate new performing arts center as Asheville prepares Helene recovery blueprint

Asheville city staff are moving closer to presenting their disaster recovery plan to City Council after wrapping up their third and final listening session this week.

The action plan provides a blueprint for how the city will spend $225 million in Hurricane Helene recovery funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The biggest category in the city’s proposal is infrastructure, at $130 million. Then there are economic revitalization funds, which total about $50 million followed by housing at $29 million.

One of the potential infrastructure projects discussed at the listening sessions is the construction of a new performing arts center for the city. Groups like ArtsAVL have noted the city’s main venue, the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, is in a state of disrepair.

“Due to these severe limitations, it is time to explore the feasibility of building a new multi-use arts facility – especially if this investment provides the unique opportunity to leverage additional private partnerships,” the group said in a call to action earlier this month.

Michael Lusick, who works in commercial real estate, said at the final listening session this week that such a venue would have far-reaching benefits for the city.

“It provides opportunity for our artists to have a place to perform, which is about our local community,” Lusick said. “It provides the kind of jobs that people in housing assistance can get, that are good jobs, entry-level jobs, and quite a few of them, and support some businesses locally. But in the long term, something like that would provide the economic resiliency that we need so our small businesses next time won’t have to suffer like they’re suffering this time.”

Other local residents were more skeptical about investing in a performance space. David Greenson is a grassroots organizer who spoke at a listening session last week.

“I’d like to hear more about the rationale for that within the context of recovery,” Greenson said. “I’m a big fan of the performing arts, but … I guess compared to all the other needs, I’m wondering why that would factor in.”

City staff said no final decision has been made and that language allowing investments in arts and cultural facilities was included at the urging of elected officials.

James Shelton leads the community development division within the city’s Community and Economic Development Department. In response to Greenson’s question last week, he said the construction of any arts facility would have to meet strict federal guidelines.

“The way that we would have to make that work is, under an infrastructure program, you have to ask the question of who benefits,” Shelton said. “And within the context of this program, we have to answer that with, ‘It has to be low-to-moderate income people, for the most part.’ Right? 70% required, so we can’t fund a performing arts center without it fitting within this program’s guidelines.”

City staff are expected to present their blueprint for the funds to City Council on April 8. The blueprint contains only general spending categories and will not include any specific projects.