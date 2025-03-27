Charlotte sustainability group returns donation after Duke Energy asks for looser pollution rules

In January, Duke Energy joined several other utilities in sending a letter asking then-EPA Administrator-nominee Lee Zeldin to roll back carbon and coal ash pollution regulations. In particular, the letter targeted regulations that would require Duke Energy to retire coal plants ahead of schedule as well as implement carbon storage technologies on new natural gas facilities or limit their runtimes.

In response, Sustain Charlotte said Wednesday that it’s returning a $10,000 donation from the Duke Energy Foundation. Sustain Charlotte Executive Director Shannon Binns said the company has the resources and influence to lead the country’s shift away from fossil fuels.

“We’re urging them to embrace that role, and actively support policies that accelerate the transition to healthier, sustainable communities, not just in Charlotte and in North Carolina, but across our country,” Binns said.

The nonprofit has received money from Duke in the past and still plans to hold the annual ceremony, honoring groups and individuals promoting sustainability and smart growth in the city. Duke Energy was the largest sponsor of the nonprofit’s 2025 Sustain Charlotte Awards. Binns said that he hopes other donors will fill the hole.

Duke Energy donates $38 million to nonprofits annually. The company issued the following statement in response to Sustain Charlotte’s decision:

"We’re disappointed in Sustain Charlotte’s decision. We have an unwavering commitment to support our communities with reliable energy while keeping prices as low as possible and continuing to protect public health and the environment as rigorous scientific testing confirms."