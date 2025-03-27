Camino reopens renovated health center, adding dental services

Faith-based nonprofit Camino reopened its Charlotte health center Thursday afternoon, adding a dental clinic.

Now called “Camino Salud," the center will continue to offer primary medical care, mental health and nutrition services. Camino Salud focuses on serving Charlotte’s Latino community, especially low-income individuals and those without health insurance.

The new addition of a dental clinic will allow Camino Salud to provide dental exams, cleanings and cavity treatments at low or no cost.

"We don't ask for any information from people who come to us for services. We treat everyone with love," Camino Salud health care professional Meylien Delgado said.

The center is located in the University area and is open Monday through Saturday. All services are provided in English and Spanish.