WHQR’s Fundraising Luncheon with Special Guest NPR’s Michel Martin

WHQR’s Annual Fundraising Luncheon returns Thursday, May 22, 2025 at noon in the Hotel Ballast featuring special guest NPR’s Michel Martin.

Michel Martin is a host of Morning Edition. Previously, she was the weekend host of All Things Considered and host of the Consider This Saturday podcast, where she drew on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news.

Martin has spent more than 25 years as a journalist — first in print with major newspapers and then in television. Martin joined NPR in 2006 from ABC News, where she worked since 1992. She served as correspondent for Nightline from 1996 to 2006, reporting on such subjects as the congressional budget battles, the U.S. embassy bombings in Africa, racial profiling and the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

You can join a WHQR table or host your own. We ask for a suggested donation of $125 or more per guest at the luncheon or a host may choose to cover the $1,250 goal for the table and invite friends (payable by cash, check or credit card) . To join a table as an individual (s), email Mary Bradley and indicate the names of who would like to come. If you'd like to host a table, you can also email Mary for more information.

Corporate sponsorships are also available!

It's the perfect way to promote your business in front of approximately 500 of our supporters and we are sure Scott will be a great speaker. Click HERE for more information or contact Jeff Hunter with questions.