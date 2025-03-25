WHQR’s Fundraising Luncheon with Special Guest NPR’s Leila Fadel

WHQR’s Annual Fundraising Luncheon returns Thursday, May 22, 2025, at noon in the Hotel Ballast featuring special guest NPR’s Leila Fadel

WHQR is celebrating journalism and our service to the community with a wonderful fundraising luncheon on Thursday, May 22 at 12 pm at the Hotel Ballast in downtown Wilmington.

This year, award-winning journalist and host of NPR’s Morning Edition, Leila Fadel, will serve as our luncheon speaker. Fadel also hosts NPR's morning news podcast Up First. Previously, she was NPR's international correspondent based in Cairo and covered the wave of revolts in the Middle East and their aftermaths in Libya, Tunisia, Egypt, and beyond. She has won multiple awards including the prestigious Goldziher Prize in 2019. Before joining NPR, Fadel covered the Middle East for The Washington Post as the Cairo Bureau Chief. Click here to learn more about her incredible career.

You can join a WHQR table or host your own. We ask for a suggested donation of $125 or more per guest at the luncheon or a host may choose to cover the $1,250 goal for the table and invite friends (payable by cash, check or credit card) . To join a table as an individual (s), email Mary Bradley and indicate the names of who would like to come. If you'd like to host a table, you can also email Mary for more information.

Corporate sponsorships are also available!

It's the perfect way to promote your business in front of approximately 500 of our supporters and we are sure Leila will be a great speaker. Click here for more information or contact Jeff Hunter at jhunter@whqr.org

Thank you to our Presenting Sponsor Carolina Retirement Planners

Thank you to our speaker host sponsors Jeff Hovis Intracoastal Realty Corporation, North Carolina Community Foundation, UNCW Department of Public and International Affairs, and Pathfinder Wealth Consulting