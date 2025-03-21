Rep. Chuck Edwards supports sending FEMA responsibilities back to states

President Donald Trump signed an executive order this week shifting responsibility for disaster preparations to state and local governments, a nod to his suggestion earlier this year to dismantle the Federal Emergency Management Agency. U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards, who represents the state’s 16 westernmost counties, told BPR he “fully supports the decision.”

During a January visit to Asheville, Trump said he wanted to give the states more responsibility in disaster situations. In the immediate aftermath of the storm, Trump criticized the agency and spread misinformation about its response in Western North Carolina.

“ I think we're going to recommend that FEMA go away, and we pay directly. We pay a percentage to the state, but the state should fix this. If the state did this from the beginning, it would have been a lot better situation,” Trump said.

This executive order does just that by empowering “state, local, and individual preparedness.” It also calls for a review of all infrastructure, security and disaster preparedness policies. A White House official told Reuters the latest order “was not aimed at closing FEMA.”

Edwards told BPR that state and local governments are better positioned to respond to disasters than the federal government.

“Nobody knows the needs of the people impacted by a natural disaster better than the region’s state and local governments. I have been saying for weeks that our states can do it better, and I’ve included this suggestion in my report to the president,” Edwards said in an email.

“I fully support the transition of disaster preparation and recovery to a more state-centered approach. FEMA should be supporting, not leading, disaster recovery.”

State and local leaders know community needs better, Edwards wrote.

“ We must get bureaucracy out of the way so they can lead the charge in response and recovery for the people of Western North Carolina,” he wrote.

Throughout Helene recovery, Edwards has been critical of FEMA while also sharing FEMA resources and fact-checking misinformation about the agency.

In his email newsletter , he explained that the agency “has shipped 13 million meals and 13 million liters of water utilizing the $20 billion in funds that I helped to draft and pass for disaster relief just two days before Hurricane Helene hit.”

Edwards is part of the administration’s taskforce to ‘fix FEMA’ which was established in January . The taskforce, led by Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley, includes other N.C. Reps.Virginia Foxx (NC-05) and Tim Moore (NC-14).

At an Asheville town hall last week , Edwards said he wants the voices of the region to be heard in Washington.

“I’ve been heavily engaged in bringing the feedback that I’ve had from the leaders in Western North Carolina and the folks that have been affected by the storm and compiling that into a comprehensive report that I intend to present to the taskforce and put on the president’s desk,” Edwards said.

In January , Trump ordered a review of FEMA. The latest executive order doubles down on that review, calling for an examination of “all critical infrastructure policies” and recommendations within 180 days for a “more resilient posture.”

The order does keep the federal government involved in the process by calling for a nationwide plan for disasters from “the heads of relevant executive departments and agencies” It says that the National Resilience Strategy will then be updated every four years or as needed. The review of the Federal Emergency Management Agency from the FEMA council is due within 240 days of the executive order. The order also calls for a review of National Security policies and more.

FEMA staff exodus before review

Rob Moore, director of the flooding solutions team at the Natural Resources Defense Council, accused the Trump administration of hurting U.S. disaster readiness.

"From day one, the Trump administration has been eroding the nation's capacity to plan for, respond to, and recover from disasters," Moore told Reuters . "They've overseen the dismissal of 1,000 FEMA staff - who won't be there to respond to a flood or wildfire - and are withholding funding from local and state governments who are doing risk reduction projects and more."

FEMA staff have been terminated or resigned as part of the Trump administration’s federal staffing reductions. In February, 200 probationary workers were fired, and the New York Times reported that more than 800 FEMA employees opted for the deferred resignation offer.

Felicia Sonmez, Gerard Albert III and Jose Sandoval contributed to this report.