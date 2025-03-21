Update: Polk County fires grow to more than 4,500 acres

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Sunday March 23 at 10:30 p.m.

The North Carolina Forest Service issued a statement this evening noting 249 personnel from across the state and other states are working on the three fires in Polk County.

Deep Woods Fire

The Deep Woods Fire has consumed 2,545 acres and is 0% contained, according to the NC Fire Service.

"The fire is burning on state-owned and private land in the Green River Gorge, approximately 2 miles northeast of Saluda," a post from the Fire Service said. "The fire is burning in timber on steep terrain."

Gerard Albert III/BPR Crews with the North Carolina Forest Service wait for air support on Green River Cove road.

Evacuation orders remain in place for the following locations:



5079-7265 Holbert Cove Road

Fox Paw Lane

Black Cove Fire

The Black Cove fire is at 2076 acres and 0% contained, according to the NC Forest Service.

"The fire is burning on state-owned and private land in the Green River Gorge and in the neighboring Holbert Cove community, approximately 5 miles northwest of Columbus," according to a Fire Service post.

"Firefighters are providing structure protection on the southern end of the fire and are preventing its spread to the south of Holbert Cove Road," the post said.

"To prevent the fire from spreading into neighborhoods and inhabited areas to the west of the fire, firefighting personnel are constructing control lines on both sides of the river," according to a statement from the Forest Service.

Evacuation orders remain in place for the following locations:



Green River Cove Road addresses from 1091 to 1528

Lady Slipper Trail

Big Hungry Road

Spurgeon Cove Lane

English Heifer Cove Road

Deer Trail

Scarlets Mountain Road

Fish Hook Fire

The Fish Hook Fire is currently at 199 acres and 50% contained.

The fire has not grown or spread in the last 24 hours, but acreage estimates have changed due to more accurate mapping, according to the Fire Service.

"The fire is burning on private land near Lake Adger, approximately 5 miles northwest of Mill Spring," the Service posted. "Forward progress of the fire has been stopped. Firefighting personnel continue to secure firebreaks along the edges of the fire and extinguish smoldering fuels."

The post said officials expect containment to increase in the coming days, and firefighters will stay on the scene until there is no longer a threat.

Sunday March 23 at 5:00 p.m.

More evacuations ordered

Officials have issued a mandatoy evacuation order for residents at Big Hungry Rd, Spurgeon Cove Ln, English Heifer Cove Rd, Deer Trail and Scarlets Mountain Rd.

Evacuees may go to the shelter located at 75 Carmel Lane in Columbus.

Residents who need to evacuate with pets or large animals can receive assistance from Animal Services by calling 828-817-7984.



State response

Governor Josh Stein issued a statement about the conditions in Polk County:

"I’m concerned about the wildfires in Polk County, where people are already struggling due to Mother Nature. I thank FEMA for approving North Carolina’s Fire Management Assistance Grant. Stay safe and please continue to listen to emergency guidance around evacuation orders. Visit readync.gov for more info."

Justin Graney, Chief of External Affairs for the state's Emergency Management office also issued a statement:

"The State Emergency Response Team, which remains engaged for Helene Recovery, has been engaged in Polk County since these fires began.

The North Carolina Forest Service has personnel and an incident management team on scene. The North Carolina Office of State Fire Marshal has personnel on scene and has assisted with coordinating the deployment of firefighting resources from other counties to assist, and North Carolina Emergency Management (NCEM) has assisted with deploying personnel, issuing evacuation orders on behalf of the county utilizing the Wireless Emergency Alert network, and deploying communications equipment to Polk County.

Additionally, NCEM has activated the North Carolina Helo-Aquatic Rescue Team (NCHART) which is comprised on NCEM and aviation assets from the NC National Guard and NC State Highway Patrol to rapidly extract any firefighters that become trapped or injured while fighting these wildfires.

There are no impediments to the state’s ability to respond and to assist Polk County and close coordination will continue.

Finally, the State proactively requested a federal Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) which was approved last night. More information will be coming out over the next day on that approval."

Windstream says no outages

At the community meeting Sunday afternoon, a resident expressed concern about a Windstream outage that could hinder emergency communications.

A representative from Windstream told BPR there are no network outages in Polk County.

"Out of an abundance of caution we checked with the 911 administrative office this afternoon, and they confirmed that they are not experiencing any issues with callers using the Windstream network," the spokesperson wrote.

Customer who experience an individual issue should call Windstream at 1-800-347-1991.

Sunday March 23 at 3:00 p.m.

BPR livestreamed the Polk County community meeting today which took place at the commissioners' chambers in Columbus. Officials shared details about the status of the three fires currently threatening the area.

"These conditions we are facing right now are not like anything we have seen in the past," Emergency Management Director and Fire Marshal Bobby Arledge said at the meeting.

The debris from Hurricane Helene created a "nightmare" scenario, according to Arledge.

"We are trying to get as many resources in as we can," he said.

The county declared a state of emergency and has requested that the area be designated a FEMA disaster area. County officials are also in conversation with state officials, including the governor's office, about the state declaring a state of emergency.

Shane Hardy, who is part of the North Carolina Forest Service Incident team, explained how state resources are being used to assist in the fires.

"We brought in folks from all over the country," he said. Crews came from Alabama, Michigan, Tennessee, Oregon, Washington and California.

There is competition for resources because there are wildfires raging across Florida.

"The challenge is that those needs are great everywhere in the Southeast right now," he said.

Several houses have been destroyed in the fires, Arledge said. "I don't know how we didn't lose more," he said.

As the fires stretch into a fourth day, local crews are reaching capacity.

"Local resources are worn thin, trying to fight this fire since Wednesday," Arledge said. Hardy agreed, noting the difficulties in hiring and retaining firefighters.

"We don't have the capacity we once had," he said.

While planes and helicopters are useful tools to slow and cool fires, they don't replace the need for firefighters on the ground, Hardy said.

Beginning as early as tonight, there will be more extensive aerial mapping of the fires, he said.

Gerard Albert III/BPR NC Forest Service Operations Section Chief Brian Rogers gives an update on the Polk County fires at a community meeting on Sunday, March 23, 2025.

One of the top priorities is structure protection, NC Forest Service Operations Section Chief Brian Rogers told the crowd.

Firefighters are using dozer lines to contain the fires, he said. The lines are paths constructed by bulldozers or other equipment to remove flammable vegetation.

He said he anticipates keeping the Fish Hook Fire under control and monitored. We are feeling really confident about where we are on Fish Hook," he said.

Residents asked about receiving more frequent communication and expressed frustration at the lack of information. Several said they were not receiving messages and had to rely on social media or word-of-mouth to get the latest details.

The county is using geotagging to send text message notifications to residents in affected areas, Polk County Public Information Officer Kelly Cannon said.

About 200 community members lined the pews and aisles of the courthouse venue.

"This is one of the highest attendances I've ever had in-person," Hardy, who has attended meetings in California and other places with severe wildfires, said.



Evacuation orders

There is mandatory evacuation for 5079-7265 Holberts Cove Rd on North Side and Fox Paw Lane. There is also an evacuation order for Green River Cove address from 1091-1528 and all of Lady Slipper Trail.

Evacuees may go to the shelter located at 75 Carmel Lane in Columbus.

Residents who need to evacuate with pets or large animals can receive assistance from Animal Services, according to a Facebook post from Polk County Government.

"If you need help loading, trailering, transporting or housing large animals or are evacuating and need a place for your pets, please call Patti Lovelace at 828-817-7984."

The evacuation order has been lifted for the Fish Hook Fire in Lake Adger Subdivision. Residents from the Lake Adger subdvision can safely return to their homes, according to the Polk County Emergency Management.

Local officials are asking residents not to bring donations to fire stations but to instead drop them at one of two designated locations: Foothills Community Church at 2720 Landrum Road in Columbus or Friendship Baptist Church at Friendship Church Road in Saluda.

More than 3,000 acres on fire

Wildfires have spread to more than 4,000 acres in Polk County, forcing residents to evacuate and diminishing air quality in the area. Several parts of the fires have containment features, but the service does not declare a line contained until they are very confident that it will hold, Hardy said on Sunday.

See a map of the wildfire areas.

The Black Cove Fire started along Green River Cove Road and was caused by a downed power line, according to North Carolina Forest Service Public Information Officer E.J. Dwigans.

The fire was 1,239 acres with 0% containment, as of Sunday morning.

The Deep Woods Fire spread to 1,730 acres and remained 0% contained Sunday morning.

One house was a complete loss and two structures were damaged, according to Cannon.

The initial cause is still under investigation, Dwigans told BPR.

Gerard Albert III/BPR Crews from the Charlotte Fire Department pump water to help fight the wildfires in Polk County on March 22, 2025.

The Fish Hook Fire started Thursday evening because of a downed power line, he said.

The fire consumed 199 acres and is 50% contained, according to Dwigans. Three houses were lost and one structure was damaged, Cannon said.

Reports of a fourth fire were incorrect. The blaze was part of the Black Cove Fire.

High wind, lack of humidity and lack of rain created dangerous conditions for wildfires, Dwigans said.

Silver Creek Baptist Church in Mill Spring served as the command post but Dwigans said firefighters will move to a larger facility, the Tryon Equestrian Center, on Sunday morning.

The North Carolina Forest Service is running the containment efforts with assistance from multiple fire departments including Avery County, Henderson County, Charlotte, Waynesville and Saluda departments. More than 450 firefighters are working to contain the fires, Cannnon said in an update Saturday evening.



Debris and weather compound challenges

The blazes come as the state Agriculture Commissioner issued a statewide burn ban due to dry conditions.

Without a change in weather conditions, officials said, it could be days before the fires are contained.

"It's not really working out for us," Dwigans said Saturday afternoon.

Downed trees from Hurricane Helene are also hindering firefighting efforts.

“The main impact that we're seeing is access issues,” he told BPR on Friday. “Our crews are having to spend a lot of time cutting through down trees with chainsaws just to get to where the fire is to begin to establish containment lines. Our crews are spent by the time they even get into these fires. Some of the bridges and roads that we see on older topo maps are no longer available to us.”

In addition to access challenges, debris remaining from the storm provides ready fuel for the fires.

"This area of Green River Cove road was hit very hard during Hurricane Helene," Cannon told BPR on Saturday. "There was a lot of vegetative debris that was on the ground."

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been working on removing the debris, she said.

Diminished air quality

The state Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality issed a Code Red air quality action day alert on Saturday.

"Prolonged exposure to the air may be unhealthy for anyone," the alert cautions. "All residents should consider limiting prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors. Anyone sensitive to air pollution, including children, older adults and people with asthma, should avoid outdoor exertion."

The division offers suggestions for managing poor air quality including creating a clean room and using DIY air cleaners.

Earlier evacuations

Polk County Fire Marshal Bobby Arledge issued mandatory evacuations for the following communities as of 12:35pm on Friday due to the Deep Woods Fire:



Deep Woods Lane

Wesley Lane

Piney Overlook Lane

Piney Gate Rd

Gamelands Trail

Oakview Lane

Volley Way

Charity Branch Drive

Windsong Ln

Moonshine Trace

The Fish Hook fire, in the same region, forced evacuations earlier today in the following communities:

