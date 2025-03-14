WNC residents must watch for 'red flags' in hiring recovery help, AG Jackson warns

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson visited Asheville’s Historic Biltmore Village on Thursday and warned small business owners and homeowners about fraud.

He was joined by Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer and Police Chief Mike Lamb as he toured the district, one of the areas hit hardest by Hurricane Helene.

Jackson emphasized the importance of the state’s Justice Department being on the ground to support businesses as they rebuild and ensure they aren’t being exploited by scammers. He says his office has seen a rise in fraudulent text messages impersonating FEMA, as well as reports of contractor fraud.

“In the immediate aftermath, we were dealing with price gouging,” he said. “We’re taking action on some specific cases there. Now, our main concern is contracting fraud — people being quoted unfair prices, purchasing equipment that’s never delivered. If your contractor will only accept payment in Bitcoin, that’s a big red flag.”

He urged residents to stay alert and report suspicious activity, emphasizing that investigations are already underway.

Jackson says homeowners can be particularly vulnerable.

“When it comes to construction contracting, that has more to do with people’s residences, those people tend to be a little easier to take advantage of,” Jackson said. “They’re also particularly desperate — this isn’t their business, this is their home, and they need a roof. Some of them are willing to do whatever it takes, including signing on the dotted line when maybe there are some red flags there.”

The attorney general reminded home and business owners to remain cautious, noting that if something feels off, it probably is.

Before wrapping up, Jackson answered a question about Senate Bill 58 , a recent legislative proposal from Republicans that would limit North Carolina’s ability to challenge federal executive orders.

“The Attorney General is supposed to be an independent voice for the people,” Jackson said. “Anything that ties the hands of the attorney general is not in the long-term best interest of the state.”