NC Senate to vote on bill that would remove a key state carbon pollution target

The state Senate will soon vote on a bill that would eliminate North Carolina’s 2030 carbon pollution reduction target. Legislators set a goal of reducing carbon pollution by 70% by 2030 when they passed HB 951 with bipartisan support in 2021.

“House Bill 951 was a negotiation,” said Will Scott, southeast clean energy and climate director at the Environmental Defense Fund. “What this would do essentially is remove half of that deal.”

The bill also allows Duke Energy to recover costs on power generating facilities while still under construction instead of after the utility completes them.

Sen. Paul Newton, a Republican, presented the bill in committee Wednesday. He called the 2030 target “arbitrary.” Other states, including Oregon, Virginia and Louisiana set similar interim targets around the same time.

He said removing the target would save $13 billion, based on modeling from the state consumer advocacy group, the Public Staff.

“What I would say to my solar friends who have already been out in the media saying, ‘Solar’s cheap. The sun is free!’ If you’re right, you have nothing to worry about,” Newton said during a committee meeting Tuesday.

The public staff did not release the modeling publicly, but Inside Climate News reported that it did not include inflation, federal funding, fuel prices and other factors that changed since Duke Energy modeled for the last carbon plan. The model without a 2030 target also favored building more natural gas in lieu of wind and solar power and battery storage.

“I think there’s this misnomer that other technologies like, for example, solar or other renewables lead to a premium cost to utility consumers in the state when in fact that’s not true,” said Matt Abele, executive director of the N.C. Sustainable Energy Association.

The cost of carbon-free energy

Sen. Julie Mayfield, a Democrat, requested more time to review the bill, which was filed on Monday. She also challenged Newton on whether the bill would save ratepayers money:

“So, ratepayers — even if Duke builds the facility but it never opens — ratepayers are still on the hook for that cost?” Mayfield asked.

Newton said “it depends.” If state regulators determine that the costs weren’t justified, or “prudently incurred,” then Duke shareholders will absorb the costs. But, if state regulators determined those costs were justified, ratepayers would shell out for a project that never comes online. This happened in South Carolina when construction on units at the V.C. Summer nuclear plant halted in 2017 , after the state utility had already spent $9 billion.

Newton trivialized the impact that meeting the 2030 target would have on global warming and said North Carolina could reach carbon neutrality by 2050 without incremental benchmarks. However, the state releases more carbon dioxide annually than some countries and over a quarter of what Mexico emits.

“The benefit of these long-term targets in terms of reducing our emissions, part of it is the cumulative emissions reductions that you get along the way,” said Environmental Defense Fund’s Will Scott.

While North Carolina may account for less than a percent of total global emissions, it’s still disproportionately high compared to other regions. In 2022, the United States was responsible for 16.2% of global carbon emissions .

There is also a risk when relying on nuclear power plant projects to finish on time.

“I certainly would not want us to get to the late 2040s and count on a couple of big nuclear plants to flip the switch,” Mayfield said.