A new revaluation shows Dare County’s total tax for about 45,000 properties has increased this year

Dare County’s 2025 revaluation for nearly 45,000 properties shows a 67% increase in overall property tax.

A revaluation is the process in which all real property, like land and improvements to it, is appraised at its current market value of a specific date. That includes residential, commercial, and agricultural land. State law requires all counties to conduct a revaluation at least once every eight years.

“Residents can appeal if they don't agree with the notices,” said Dare County’s Assessor Hosea Wilson, during a recent Board of Commissioners meeting.

But first, he said they should review details on the notice like the property’s square footage and the number of bedrooms.

“The second step is to compare your property with sales of other similar properties,” said Wilson. “And you can also do that on our website. We have tools there to do that.”

He said the final step is to appeal the notice, which also serves as an informal appeal form as well.

“It is a tear off appeal form, so that you can fill it out and mail it in or bring it into the office,” said Wilson. “These can also be submitted online.”

By law, the county's Board of Equalization must review the notices and convene between the first Monday in April and the first Monday in May. He said once they convene, his office cannot change property values, only recommend changes.

Meanwhile, appraisals across North Carolina increased in the following counties:

Johnston saw an increase this year by 71% over a six-year cycle.

Durham saw an increase this year by 75% over a six-year cycle.

Lenoir saw an increase this year by 73% over an eight-year cycle.