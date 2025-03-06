North Carolina’s flu deaths surpasses 360, the highest it's been in 7 years.

State health officials said North Carolina is seeing its highest number of flu deaths this season compared to recent years. So far, a total of 362 people have died due to the illness including two pediatric deaths. That's the highest since the 2017-2018 flu season.

"About 75% of the deaths have been in people who are 65 and older, and that's a group that we know is at higher risk for severe complications and severe illness from influenza," said Dr. Zack Moore, the state epidemiologist with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Although North Carolina flu deaths are the highest it's been in years, health officials believe this season has reached its peak. Moore said there are several reasons contributing to the increase in flu-related deaths this season.

“So, you know, it can have to do with the specific viruses that are going around,” he said, speaking to reporters Thursday. “It can also have to do with the level of immunity out there in the population. We have seen less flu vaccination this year compared to previous years.”

Moore said following the peak, there will still be more flu lingering around and people should continue to be cautious. Moore is encouraging residents to get the flu shot along with other vaccinations to help prevent respiratory illnesses.

