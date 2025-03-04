Soup To Nuts Live! Featuring Big Al Hall

Soup Live! returns next Thursday, March 13th @ 7:30 pm in the MC Erny Gallery and features Big Al Hall!

Alex Hall, or Big Al, was raised in the bread basket of traditional old time and string band music. He fell in love with the raw beauty in the ancient music. Alex quickly saw and felt a likeness between the energy of the rock music and the rowdy old time string bands. He began to focus on songwriting then moved to Wilmington, NC. It was here he began to combine modern sounds with old and record his original material as well as new takes on traditional songs.

Reserve your seats by emailing soup@whqr.org or call 910-343-1640 Ext 203 during regular business hours. ($10 suggested donation)