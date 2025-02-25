NC House OKs $500 million Helene recovery package

The state House unanimously approved an additional $500 million for Helene recovery Tuesday, including funding to rebuild homes damaged in the storm, clean up debris and rebuild private roads and bridges.

Democrats voted for the bill, but they voiced concerns it won't fund the full billion dollars requested by Gov. Josh Stein.

House lawmakers added $15 million for grants to small businesses. That was part of Stein's proposal, although the House approach would direct the money to the Golden LEAF Foundation to dole it out to local nonprofits offering business grants.

Rep. Dudley Greene, R-Avery, said the bill would also help farmers and firefighters in western North Carolina.

"This brings the relief funding this body has allocated to well over $1 billion and for that, our region thanks you," he said. "We all hope that that money will start flowing soon, but I fully expect that this won't be the last that will be needed in this or future sessions."

N.C. General Assembly Livestream Rep. Dudley Greene, R-Avery, speaks about the House's latest Helene recovery bill during Tuesday's session.

Rep. Marcia Morey, D-Durham, tried to increase the amount by $50 million to fund repairs at public schools, but her amendment was ruled out of order because it increased the total spending in the bill.

Rep. Lindsey Prather, D-Buncombe, said state and federal help isn't coming quickly enough to her region.

"What we're spending is still not enough, and for many folks, it's too late," she said. "We talk about the risk of paying for things that FEMA is supposed to pay for because we're worried about the match. We talk about getting ahead of federal money. What we don't talk about is the risk of not spending that money. Every single day in western North Carolina, residents are making decisions about whether to stay or return or just make a life somewhere else."

Stein administration officials say they expect to receive about $16 billion from the federal government, but much of that money hasn't arrived yet, and it's still less than the amount the state had requested. The governor was in Washington last week to request additional federal funds.

House Bill 47 now goes to the Senate, where GOP leaders haven't yet said how much they'd like to spend at this stage of the recovery process.

What's in the House bill:



$140 million for housing reconstruction, with a goal of setting up a program in the N.C. Department of Commerce that could be reimbursed by federal money later.

Funding to repair and rebuild private roads and bridges — something that’s become a major public safety concern as emergency responders can’t quickly reach homes that have been cut off by washed-out roads and bridges. The House bill includes $100 million for that effort.

Funding to state and local government agencies to remove storm debris, also a public safety issue due to concerns that downed trees and other debris could fuel wildfires or exacerbate future river and creek flooding.

Funding for the N.C. Department of Agriculture to back “natural restoration projects that enable farmers in the affected area to resume production and protect communities against additional flood damage,” as well as for crop loss programs to reimburse farmers. The House wants $150 million for those projects.

What’s in Stein’s proposal that didn’t make it into the House bill:

