School districts await more guidance on federal guidance on race, DEI

The Trump administration on Friday sent a letter to all state Departments of Education , warning them to end “diversity, equity and inclusion” policies by the end of the month or lose federal funding.

The letter, sent from the Department of Education’s acting secretary for civil rights, Craig Trainor, is directed to all education institutions that receive federal funding — from preschools to the university level.

It cites the 2023 Supreme Court decision that shot down affirmative action. But Trainor argues that the court’s ruling “applies more broadly.” The letter prohibits educational institutions from using race in decisions on topics like admission, discipline, housing, graduation ceremonies and “all other aspects of student, academic, and campus life.”

The Friday letter’s impact on public schools was not immediately clear.

Districts like Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools didn’t receive the letter until Monday morning, three days after the state. The N.C. Department of Public Instruction didn't immediately return a request for comment. CMS said it’s reviewing the letter and didn't comment further.

One source at an area school district said many schools are still waiting for further guidance, noting it’s difficult to understand specifically how the letter’s broad instructions are supposed to be implemented.