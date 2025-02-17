Rwandan-backed rebels take over second city in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

The M23 rebel group has captured another large city in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo. It's not clear where the Rwandan-backed rebels will stop, nor if there is anyone to stop them, raising the possibility of a regional war in Central Africa. Emmet Livingstone reports from the DRC capital, Kinshasa. And you should know - you will be hearing gunfire.

EMMET LIVINGSTONE: It happened without a fight.

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)

LIVINGSTONE: In footage shot and posted on social media by a resident of Bukavu, columns of M23 fighters can be seen marching single file through the city over the weekend. In some neighborhoods of the one-million-person city, residents greeted the M23 with cheers.

(CHEERING)

LIVINGSTONE: Congo's army withdrew without a fight. With no more control, residents began looting.

(SOUNDBITE OF BANGING)

LIVINGSTONE: Shelley Thakral with the World Food Program said its warehouses of food, medicine and other supplies were ransacked.

SHELLEY THAKRAL: The vital supplies stored were intended to provide lifesaving support to the most vulnerable families in the DRC, who now face a growing humanitarian crisis.

LIVINGSTONE: Eastern Congo is a stunningly beautiful region with a violent history. It's also poor, despite being rich in vital minerals such as gold and coltan. This is the second major city in eastern Congo that the rebels have captured in recent weeks. In late January, the M23 and Rwandan troops violently captured the region's largest city, Goma, killing hundreds, if not thousands.

(SOUNDBITE OF GUNSHOTS)

LIVINGSTONE: Troops from four African countries besides Congo had defended Goma. But they were resoundingly defeated, increasing regional tensions. The U.S. and other countries have called for a ceasefire, but the M23 and Rwandan troops continue to advance.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED M23 LEADER: (Non-English language spoken).

LIVINGSTONE: In Bukavu, some M23 leaders stopped to talk to people on the streets, in footage shot by residents posted on social media. The group says it's fighting to protect minority communities and to end corruption. It wants direct talks with Congolese leaders, but the government refuses. Over the weekend, Justice Minister Constant Mutamba called for divine intervention.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

CONSTANT MUTAMBA: (Speaking French).

LIVINGSTONE: "The most powerful army is the heavenly army," he told the congregation. Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced in just the past few weeks. Congo's government is doubling down on calls for sanctions on Rwanda. These haven't been forthcoming.

