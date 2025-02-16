Sunday Puzzle: P.E. Class

On-air challenge: Today's puzzle is called "P.E. Class." Every answer is a familiar two-word phrase or name in which the initials are P.E.

Ex. Breakfast item sometimes served on toast —> POACHED EGG

1. Medical checkup that's often done annually

2. Our place in the solar system

3. Person whom the voters have picked to be chief executive but who hasn't yet taken office

4. Result in a sudden boom in the number of births

5. Detective

6. System by which businesses are owned independently, not by the government

7. Colorful animals that alcoholics are said to see

8. Astronomical event in which the moon obscures a portion of the sun

9. Mail delivery service in the Old West

10. Places to insert studs

11. Geologic period that began 586 million years ago

12. English royal after whom a Canadian province was named

13. Team that won the 2025 Super Bowl

Last week's challenge: It comes from listener Ward Hartenstein of Rochester, NY. Name a well-known cartoon character in eight letters. Change the last letter to a U and rearrange the result to make a phrase you might see on a Valentine's Day Card.

Challenge answer: Olive Oyl --> I Love You

Winner: Michelle San Antonio of North Creek, NY.

This week's challenge: It comes from Jim Vespe, of Mamaroneck, N.Y. Name a famous sports figure of the past. Change the third and fourth letters of the first name to a D, and you'll have the nickname of another famous American of the past. Who are these two people?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, February 6th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.



