Remembering Atlanta rapper and producer DJ Unk, dead at 43

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

A man who was a cornerstone of Atlanta rap died over the weekend. DJ Unk was 43 years old. NPR music reporter Sidney Madden has this remembrance.

SIDNEY MADDEN, BYLINE: If you were listening to the radio in the 2000s, there's a good chance you know this song.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WALK IT OUT")

UNK: (Rapping) Ay. Now walk it out, now walk it out. Now walk it out, now walk it out. Thump style DJs. He's that man on the track. West Side walk it out.

MADDEN: The man behind that track was Unk. The Atlanta rapper, producer and DJ responsible for helping launch snap music into the mainstream died last week. In 2006, Unk commanded all of hip-hop with his breakthrough track, "Walk It Out," an infectious hit that became a staple of snap music - the fun-loving hip-hop subgenre of the mid-2000s that put the party at the forefront. Snap music was a reminder that hip-hop wasn't too cool to dance. Finger snapping and high hats emphasize the groove. And songs like "Walk It Out" came with instructions right in it.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WALK IT OUT")

UNK: (Rapping) Now hit the danceflo' - danceflo' - and bend ya back low - ay. She do it with no hands, now stop, pop and roll.

MADDEN: As a single, "Walk It Out" soared, peaking at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. Culturally, it was pushed even further thanks to OutKast and Jim Jones hopping on the official remix.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WALK IT OUT (REMIX)")

ANDRE 3000: (Rapping) Walk it out like Usher. If you say real talk, I probably won't trust ya.

MADDEN: Unk kept the party going in 2007 with his follow-up single, featuring the same snap music energy, "2 Step."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "2 STEP")

UNK: (Rapping) A two step, a two step.

MADDEN: Unk, whose real name was Anthony Platt, was a standout star of the Atlanta-based label Big Oomp Records thanks to these hits. He remained active in the Atlanta music and nightlife scene for years after. In 2009, he suffered a heart attack at the age of 27 that motivated him to change his lifestyle. He continued to drop music over the years, releasing his last official single in 2023. Unk's wife, Sherkita Long-Platt, confirmed news of his death on Friday with a Facebook post. Big Oomp Records shared, in a statement, the imprint that he left globally will be cherished forever. Unk was 43 years old. Sidney Madden, NPR News.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.