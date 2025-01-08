The Triangle’s largest hospital systems enact visitor restrictions due to respiratory illness spike

The Triangle's major hospital systems are responding to an increase in respiratory illnesses by limiting patient visitation. Duke Health and UNC Health joined WakeMed in setting temporary restrictions this week.

This follows an increase in respiratory illnesses like the flu, COVID-19, and RSV throughout the Triangle. The state Department of Health and Human Services recorded that 13.6% of emergency room visits showed symptoms of a respiratory virus in the last week of December. That's a 2% increase from the week before.

Five people died from the flu that same week in North Carolina. Four deaths followed from Dec. 29 to Jan. 4, bringing the total to 17, according to the latest state data.

WakeMed was the first hospital system to announce restrictions in mid-December. They prevent people younger than 12 from visiting areas where babies and children are treated, with some exceptions on a case-by-case basis.

While WakeMed is limiting visitors where young children receive care, Duke's restrictions apply to all areas of a hospital. A single patient may not receive more than two visitors or visitors younger than 12 during the day. Overnight visitors must be 18 or older, except for parents and guardians staying with their child.

And, visitors to UNC Health must be 12 or older to enter in-patient areas and waiting rooms. There’s no cap on a patient’s visitors during the day, but only one will be allowed during nighttime hours.

Additional restrictions at UNC Health locations vary — such as at UNC Health Johnston, where visitors under 18 can't visit Women’s Services.

All restrictions are in effect as of Monday, except for UNC Health Rex, which implemented limitations on Wednesday.