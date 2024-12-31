WHQR Mourns the Loss of Actress and Friend of the Station Linda Lavin

All of us at WHQR are saddened to hear of Linda Lavin's passing. She was a good friend of the station during her years in Wilmington and appeared on our air multiple times. The first time was in 1995, the year she moved here, when she joined us for Homemade Holiday Shorts to read Grace Paley’s “The Loudest Voice.”

Lavin-Loudest Voice.mp3 Listen • 16:57

Jemila Ericson remembers her friend, Linda, saying “She LOVED WHQR and contributed to its success in many ways. I interviewed her several times -- about shows she was in, here and elsewhere. She was so funny; she said she LOVED to hear her name on the radio! Linda and her husband Steve Bakunas (a Wilmington actor and musician who she married while living here) rehabbed an old building at 1122 South Third Street to create The Red Barn Theatre. Many local actors worked with Linda at The Red Barn. I was in one film with her. Later, I got to be part of some wonderful parties at a couple of Thanksgiving feasts at their home. And I did some deep healing work for her beloved Rottweiler Roxie, which cemented my friendship with Linda. The last time we texted was in February; she sounded great!”

Listen to Linda's 1995 Homemade Holiday Shorts performance at the link above.

